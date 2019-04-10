SHEPHERD, JOAN MARY July 9, 1927 - April 1, 2019 Joan passed away peacefully exactly 10 years after her beloved husband, Murray. Joan was predeceased by her oldest son, David (Krysia). She is survived by her sister, Marion of Toronto, Ontario, her son Bruce (Nancy) of Toronto, Ontario and her daughter Wendy (Ted) of Venice, Florida and her five grandchildren: Tyler, Aimee, Scott, Heather and Drew. Sorry Mom, no great-grandchildren! A Memorial Service will be held at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue), on Saturday, May 4th at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer Society, the Parkinson Foundation or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
