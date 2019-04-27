Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN MARY TEAGUE. View Sign Service Information Barnes Memorial Funeral Home 5295 Thickson Road North Whitby , ON L1M 1W9 (905)-655-3662 Obituary

TEAGUE, JOAN MARY Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the age of 81 years. Deeply beloved wife of Michael for 39 years. Daughter of the late John and Dorothy Venning of Blackstock, Ontario. Cherished sister-in-law to John and Kim Curtis of Winchester, England and loving aunt to nephew Eddie. Joan will be dearly missed by her many friends and family. Joan was a graduate of the University of Toronto and an elementary school teacher for 36 years. The majority of her teaching career was spent with the Durham District Board of Education. Joan was a committed and dedicated teacher whose primary concern was the nurturing and well-being of all of her students. In accordance with Joan's wishes, cremation has already taken place. A Celebration of Life for Joan's family and friends will be held in order to share memories of a life well lived. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration Reception at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N., Whitby, on Thursday, May 2nd any time between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. In memory of Joan, memorial donations to Lakeridge Health Foundation (Cancer Care) would be appreciated. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorial

