FOSTER, JOAN MAUREEN (nee MALACRIDA) 1930 - 2019 Peacefully, at Michael Garron Hospital, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the age of 89. Cherished mother of Sharon (partner Brad). Predeceased by her loving husband Max, sister Carole, brother-in-law Donald and nephew Mike Corlett. Dearly missed by niece Debbie, her husband Michael and great-nephew Michael Yusko, great-niece Keighan, great-nephew Max and their mother, Janine Croft-Corlett. Fairy godmother to Kiyomi, Miyeko and Dillon. Fondly remembered by extended family and friends. Born on August 3, 1930, in Toronto, to Florence and William Malacrida. A child of the Depression and WWII, Joan was a tomboy and loved playing outside. She was often in trouble for climbing trees and ruining her dresses. After graduating in 1948 from Northern Vocational School (Business Diploma), Joan was hired by General Electric and worked as a secretary at the Toronto head office. Joan met her husband, Max, while working at GE. They married on March 16, 1962 and moved to Applewood Acres in Mississauga. During the 1980s, Joan worked at Mississauga Private School, followed by Great Lakes College, and made many dear friends at these schools. Joan had an enduring passion for sports. In her youth, she played on many teams – from softball with the "Jets" in the Sunnyside League to softball, hockey and bowling teams for GE. Joan watched any and all sports on TV, from baseball to football to bowling. A kind and loving soul, Joan will be best remembered for her great sense of humour. She was always ready with a smile or a laugh and quite possibly a wisecrack. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life at The Burren Pub (1301 Queen Street East, Toronto), on Sunday, September 8th from 2 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Lung Association or Alzheimer Society of Canada.

Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 5, 2019

