MAXWELL, Joan November 9, 1947 - September 22, 2019 Loving wife of Wayne Noftle and the late Stanley Maxwell, beloved mother of John, Siobhan, Laura-Lee and the late Trish Brown, passed on September 22, 2019, with her family at her side. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lakeshore Blvd., September 25th, at 10 a.m. A funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m., in the Chapel. Messages of condolences may be placed at www.ridleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 25, 2019