MENDONCA, JOAN March 29, 1928 – May 3, 2020 With great sadness we announce Joan passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Camilla Care Nursing Home, at 92 years. Predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Gabriela (nee: DaSilva) and her siblings, Michael, Francis, Josephine and Thomas. Survived by her brother Anthony. Joan will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, and their families. With many thanks to Ivie and Arpan, her dedicated nurses, for their care and attention to Joan. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to Ogden Funeral Home. The family will be holding a public memorial service in the future. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.ogdenfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.