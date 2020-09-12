JOAN MILLER

MILLER, JOAN May 22, 1929 - September 7, 2020 Joan died peacefully, surrounded by family in Picton, Ontario, aged 91, after a short illness. Survived by her best friend and husband of 71 years, Jack, son Bruce (Colleen), grandsons, Erik (Emma), Christopher (Tobi) and Kai (Judy), their mother, Martha, and great-grandchildren. Born in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Joan studied pharmacy and practised community and hospital pharmacy for 51 years in Australia, the UK and Canada. She had a 20-year teaching career at Humber College, where she founded the first pharmacy technicians' program in Ontario. Outside work, Joan's greatest love was the kitchen. To the constant delight of family, friends and associates, she was a renowned cook with an innate sense of food chemistry. Outdoors, she was an enthusiastic rock and mountain climber, hiker and birder; at home, she kept ornamental and vegetable gardens; in the city, she enjoyed opera and other arts. More than all these, Joan had an immense breadth of knowledge and forceful advocacy. In all their activities, Joan and Jack were constant closest companions. Our warmest thanks to the caring and compassionate staff at Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital who all worked hard to make Mother's passing peaceful. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors without Borders (www.msf.org
). A memorial service will be live-streamed at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com