Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN MURRAY MacNEILL AIKINS. View Sign Obituary

AIKINS, JOAN MURRAY MacNEILL December 26, 1930 - December 28, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that the Aikins family announces the passing of its matriarch, Joan Murray MacNeill Aikins on Saturday, December 28, 2019, just two days after her 89th birthday at her home in Serenity Residence in Barrie. Our Mom, Nanny and GiGi fought a difficult battle these past few months and is now resting in peace. Joan was born and raised in Montreal to the late Phyliss Carlyle Jamieson (born in Montreal) and the late Fred Murray MacNeill (born in St. John, NB). She is survived by her sister Shirley Phelan. While in Montreal, Joan met and fell in love with a dapper Air Force man, Joseph Anthony Aikins, who would go on to be a family physician for many years. Together they raised 11 children (two with special needs) in Barrie. Dr. Joe passed away 16 years ago and in spite of her fears, Joan went on to live an active life. She loved bridge, tennis, politics, the news, her faith and volunteer work. Joan was known for her wicked sense of humour and generosity towards anyone in need and she adored her 26 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Joan had to bury two of her children, Cathy and Paul, this past year, which broke her heart. She is survived by nine of her children: Judy and Glenn Krelove; Anne Marie; John and Cynthia (Hatt); Joe and Andrea (Ford); Tom and Jan (DiGorgio); Patti and Eric Mesdag; Peter and Linda (Hill); Jenny; and Mike and Marny (Elliott). Paul's partner, Fred Bergman is also mourning her passing. The Aikins Family will celebrate Joan's life at a Mass at St. Mary's Church on Amelia St. in Barrie, on Thursday, January 2nd at 2:00 p.m. followed by a reception in the church auditorium. The Family would like to send a special thank you to Joan's caregivers over the past year or two: Laura and team from Caring for Seniors in Barrie; Donna and staff at Serenity Retirement Residence in Barrie; Deborah's team from Homecare Assistance; as well as the St. Elizabeth Nurses and all the staff at RVH. In lieu of flowers, contributions in the memory of Joan Aikins are welcome to E3 Community Services, 100 Pretty River Pkwy. in Collingwood, L9Y 4X2 (Jenny's support team for 25+ years), or St. Marys Church.

Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close