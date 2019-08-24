Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN MYRTLE ROBERTS. View Sign Obituary

ROBERTS, JOAN MYRTLE December 25, 1956 - August 18, 2019 Union Organizer, Housing Developer, City Councillor, Consultant, Trainer & Author Joan was born in Toronto and felt lucky to have lived in a city which she loved, where there was plenty of work and recreational opportunities and where she lived a full life. She had 2 fabulous children Erin Mentuch Cooper and Neil Mentuch, 2 beloved grandsons Benjamin and Evan and a wonderful son-in-law Jason Cooper. She was blessed to have been the oldest of 5 siblings and leaves behind Betty Kovac (Rudy), Gordon Roberts (Eileen), Karen Roberts and Sharon Roberts-Spadafora (John) and their many offspring who called her Aunt Joan. Also ex-husband Stephen Mentuch and sister-in-law Marika Paquin (David). Joan was supported by many friends from her various education and work paths, writers groups, community and political organizations, the Argentine dance community Womynspirit, and Sacred Circle dance communities. She loved the outdoors and spent much time camping, cottaging and at the family cabin in Newfoundland. Her extended family will miss her too. Joan faced her 7-year journey with terminal cancer with grace and toughness and gives thanks to the taxpayers of Canada for Medicare. Many health care practitioners supported her in her cancer journey from Women's College Hospital, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Mount Sinai Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and Bridgepoint Healthcare. They cared and she felt it. A memorial to honour her life's work and a celebration of life will be held at Friends House (60 Lowther Ave., Toronto), on August 26, 2019 with a ceremony at 5 p.m. (Doors open at 4:30 p.m.) and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Joan's memory, to Hemophilia Ontario (

ROBERTS, JOAN MYRTLE December 25, 1956 - August 18, 2019 Union Organizer, Housing Developer, City Councillor, Consultant, Trainer & Author Joan was born in Toronto and felt lucky to have lived in a city which she loved, where there was plenty of work and recreational opportunities and where she lived a full life. She had 2 fabulous children Erin Mentuch Cooper and Neil Mentuch, 2 beloved grandsons Benjamin and Evan and a wonderful son-in-law Jason Cooper. She was blessed to have been the oldest of 5 siblings and leaves behind Betty Kovac (Rudy), Gordon Roberts (Eileen), Karen Roberts and Sharon Roberts-Spadafora (John) and their many offspring who called her Aunt Joan. Also ex-husband Stephen Mentuch and sister-in-law Marika Paquin (David). Joan was supported by many friends from her various education and work paths, writers groups, community and political organizations, the Argentine dance community Womynspirit, and Sacred Circle dance communities. She loved the outdoors and spent much time camping, cottaging and at the family cabin in Newfoundland. Her extended family will miss her too. Joan faced her 7-year journey with terminal cancer with grace and toughness and gives thanks to the taxpayers of Canada for Medicare. Many health care practitioners supported her in her cancer journey from Women's College Hospital, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Mount Sinai Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and Bridgepoint Healthcare. They cared and she felt it. A memorial to honour her life's work and a celebration of life will be held at Friends House (60 Lowther Ave., Toronto), on August 26, 2019 with a ceremony at 5 p.m. (Doors open at 4:30 p.m.) and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Joan's memory, to Hemophilia Ontario ( https://www.hemophilia.ca/support-us-ontario/ ) or to the Daily Bread Foodbank ( https://www.dailybread.ca ). Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close