HALLETT, Joan Noreen (nee CHILDS) February 3, 1935 - June 4, 2020 Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Sister and Friend. You have left this earth to be with your God after a life well lived. 85 years full of excitement and adventure. Your teenage sweetheart and husband for 50 years Tom, sons Mike and Eric Hallett will greet you with open arms and walk with you on your next journey. Your granchildren Jesse, Stephanie and Noreen will tell stories about you to your new great-grandaughter Callista. Your daughters-in-law Olga and Cesia and your son Bruce will offer them all your wisdom and guidance for ther adventures. Your family and friends celebrate your life well lived. Rest In Peace.