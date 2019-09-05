GUINN, JOAN OLIVE (nee DAVIDSON) October 26, 1918 - September 2, 2019 Joan passed away peacefully at home in Toronto on Labour Day in her 101st year. She was born in Folkestone, England with her twin sister, Jennifer (Lauber), and came to Chippewa, Ontario as a toddler. She spent her formative years in Welland, became an executive secretary, married Joseph Guinn and had three children: David, Donald and Louise. Joan was an active volunteer at Sunnybrook Veterans Unit for over 30 years. She is survived by her son, Don Guinn and her daughter, Louise Bazett-Jones (Dr. David Bazett-Jones) and their families: Emily Bazett-Jones (Stephen Hamel, great-granddaughter Sophie Bazett-Jones Hamel), and Jeffrey Bazett-Jones. She is also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the kind staff of Revera Residence, The Donway East, for their thoughtful care. They were a second family to Joan. A funeral service will take place on Friday, September 6th at 1 p.m. at the HIGHLAND FUNERAL HOME, "Scarborough Chapel", 3280 Sheppard Ave. East (west of Warden Ave.), 416-773-0933. Early visitation at 12 noon. Reception following service. Interment Highland Memory Gardens. For those wishing to make a charitable donation in Joan's memory, a contribution to the Tyndale Foundation, Tyndale University and Seminary, Toronto, would be appreciated. For further details or to place online condolences, please visit www.highlandfuneralhome.ca/scarborough
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 5, 2019