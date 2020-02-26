Home

More Obituaries for JOAN PARISH
JOAN PARISH

JOAN PARISH Obituary
PARISH, JOAN We are deeply saddened to announce the loss of a wonderful lady, Joan, on February 22, 2020, at Southlake Regional Health Centre, in her 100th year. Loving and beloved daughter to Arthur and Mary Ellen (née Burditt) Coles; sister to Mabel, Ken and Hope (all deceased); dear wife to Vernon (2014) for 73 years; mother to Ed (Jackie) and Rosemary (late Ted Goodwin); proud grandmother to Sean (Sonya) Goodwin, Geoff (Celeste) Goodwin, Scott Parish and Lesley Laurence; especially proud of and delighted by her great-grandchildren, Tiffany, Ashley, Noah and Dillon Goodwin, Scarlett and London Laurence. Family and friends may visit Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough, Ontario, on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. A service will be held across the road at St. Margaret in-the-Pines Anglican Church, 4130 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough, Ontario, on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. with a reception to follow at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home. The family thanks the staff of Alexander Muir Retirement Residence and Cedarvale Lodge for the kind and compassionate care provided. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army or The War Amps. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.giffenmackscarborough.com for the Parish family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2020
