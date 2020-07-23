LE PAGE, JOAN PATRICIA It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the age of 87. Loving wife of the late Kenneth Le Page. Cherished mother of Susan Richardson (Grant), Linda Le Page, Carolyn Le Page (Jen) and William Le Page (Teresa). Proudest grandmother to Justin (Genna), Jordan (Melinda), Kodie (Allison), Christopher, Shannon (David), Taylor (Alicia), William, Carley and Kyle (Carly). Great-grandmother to Graydon. Joan will be missed by many relatives and friends. The family would like to give a special thank you to all of her loving caregivers at Glynnwood Retirement Community, who spent countless hours by her side. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral mass and interment will take place on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Online condolences can be sent at Catholic-Cemeteries.ca