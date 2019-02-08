Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan PETERS. View Sign

PETERS, Joan It is with profound sadness, that we announce the passing of our dear mother, sister and Baba, Joan Emily Peters on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital with her family by her side. Joan was born on October 7, 1936, in Winnipeg, MB, to Michal and Pauline (nee Petryshen) Czerewko and then moved to Toronto. She was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Percy Peters (1990). She is survived by her devoted and loyal children, Stephen (Karen McDade), Janet (Terry Thrasher) and Joseph, and by her grandchildren, Olivia and Nicholas, and their mother, Irene Makeeff. She was adored by her brother Michael Czerewko (Brenda Mahaffy). She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Newediuk (John), and their children, Michael (Kim) and John John (Harriet), and their families. After raising her children, Joan began her second career working for the Elgin County Board of Education. She loved reading to feed her natural curiosity of the world, as well as gardening, attending the theatre, non-cooking, traveling, socializing and enjoying her own company. Resting at Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin St., St. Thomas for visitation on Friday, February 8th, from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Friday at 1:45 p.m. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Angels' Church on Saturday, February 9th, at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Holy Angels' Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the St. Thomas-Elgin General Hospital Foundation (Heart and Stroke Unit) or the Food Bank, St. Thomas. Safe Trip

PETERS, Joan It is with profound sadness, that we announce the passing of our dear mother, sister and Baba, Joan Emily Peters on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital with her family by her side. Joan was born on October 7, 1936, in Winnipeg, MB, to Michal and Pauline (nee Petryshen) Czerewko and then moved to Toronto. She was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Percy Peters (1990). She is survived by her devoted and loyal children, Stephen (Karen McDade), Janet (Terry Thrasher) and Joseph, and by her grandchildren, Olivia and Nicholas, and their mother, Irene Makeeff. She was adored by her brother Michael Czerewko (Brenda Mahaffy). She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Newediuk (John), and their children, Michael (Kim) and John John (Harriet), and their families. After raising her children, Joan began her second career working for the Elgin County Board of Education. She loved reading to feed her natural curiosity of the world, as well as gardening, attending the theatre, non-cooking, traveling, socializing and enjoying her own company. Resting at Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin St., St. Thomas for visitation on Friday, February 8th, from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Friday at 1:45 p.m. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Angels' Church on Saturday, February 9th, at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Holy Angels' Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the St. Thomas-Elgin General Hospital Foundation (Heart and Stroke Unit) or the Food Bank, St. Thomas. Safe Trip Funeral Home Williams Funeral Home Ltd.

45 Elgin St.

St. Thomas , ON N5R 3L9

519-631-0850 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close