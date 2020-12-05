PHILLIPS, (Mary) Joan (nee HIGHMOOR) 1938 - 2020 Joan passed away peacefully at Wyndham Manor on December 3, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Doug Phillips. Loving mother of Marjory (Doug Loe), Steven (Andrea Phillips), and Michael (Christa Beverley), and adoring "Gma" to her nine grandchildren (Kate, Alex, Cierra, Matthew, Samantha, Parker, Keaton, Rachael, and Sarah). Joan is survived by her three sisters (Jean Chapman, Julie Williams, and Janet Hardy) and their families, and was predeceased by her half- sister, Kay Beacock. Joan was an inspiring role model. She cared for others, graduating from University of Toronto's school of nursing and working as a VON before starting her family. With a love of children, Joan pursued an early childhood education and ran a preschool in a centre for children with physical disabilities (now known as Erinoak Kids). Gma's favorite time was with her grandchildren and she made sure she had her 'toy room' and 'toy bag' at the ready in her home and at her beloved cottage. After Doug passed, Joan loved travelling with her sister Jean and was an avid member of the Ontario Genealogical Society. Joan's motto was "girls can do anything". Above all, Joan left us a legacy of love for her family. She will be missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sick Kids Foundation.



