1/1
Joan (Mary) PHILLIPS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHILLIPS, (Mary) Joan (nee HIGHMOOR) 1938 - 2020 Joan passed away peacefully at Wyndham Manor on December 3, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Doug Phillips. Loving mother of Marjory (Doug Loe), Steven (Andrea Phillips), and Michael (Christa Beverley), and adoring "Gma" to her nine grandchildren (Kate, Alex, Cierra, Matthew, Samantha, Parker, Keaton, Rachael, and Sarah). Joan is survived by her three sisters (Jean Chapman, Julie Williams, and Janet Hardy) and their families, and was predeceased by her half- sister, Kay Beacock. Joan was an inspiring role model. She cared for others, graduating from University of Toronto's school of nursing and working as a VON before starting her family. With a love of children, Joan pursued an early childhood education and ran a preschool in a centre for children with physical disabilities (now known as Erinoak Kids). Gma's favorite time was with her grandchildren and she made sure she had her 'toy room' and 'toy bag' at the ready in her home and at her beloved cottage. After Doug passed, Joan loved travelling with her sister Jean and was an avid member of the Ontario Genealogical Society. Joan's motto was "girls can do anything". Above all, Joan left us a legacy of love for her family. She will be missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sick Kids Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved