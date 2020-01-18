|
RANDLE, JOAN (nee STEWART) Peacefully entered into rest on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Belleville General Hospital, surrounded by her family. Joan, of Corbyville, died at the age of 82. She was the daughter of the late Roderick and Lavicia Stewart (nee Sargent) and beloved wife for 63 years to Elgin. Joan was the cherished mother of Cindy Welykyi (late Steve) of Corbyville, Elgin of Marmora and Sandy (Dave) of Stirling and loving Nanny of Krista Butler (Shawn) of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her sister Jean Young and remembered by her nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at the Belleville General Hospital ICU and Emergency Department who cared for Mom. Cremation arrangements by Quinte Cremation & Burial Services, 2-205 North Front Street, Belleville (613-962-7900). If desired, donations to the Salvation Army, Belleville General Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences at: www.quintecremation services.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020