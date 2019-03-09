RASMUSSEN, JOAN (HOYLE) With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Joan Rasmussen, in her 94th year, on February 26, 2019. Devoted wife of Paul (late), mother of Karen (John) and Kim (Al), amazing Nana to Samantha and Daniel, loving sister to Shirley (Artur late) and Betty (late) (Malcolm late), aunt to Kenneth (Ellen) and Kirstin (Stewart) and great-aunt to Sarah and Julian. A talented violinist, Joan taught and performed, always encouraging younger family members to study and embrace music, especially for the clan's annual Christmas party. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her. Cremation has taken place and the family will have a private celebration of her life. If desired, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or to help kids in music.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019