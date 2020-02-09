|
McATEER, Joan Rita (nee LORHAN) June 1, 1933 - February 6, 2020 Our angel, Joan, left us peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020, to be reunited with her beloved and much missed husband and best friend, Jack (John Joseph). Joan was the world to her children Susan (the late Hugh Laird), Linda, David (Bonnie), John (Tara) and Richard (Amber); her grandchildren, John, Angela, Jaclyn, Chris, Sean, Ryan, Kiera, Roan and Liam; and her great-grandchildren, Brynley, Easton, Haisley and Brooke. She was a loved daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She made great cabbage rolls. Joan was the middle child raised in Guelph, Ontario with her parents Cecelia and Joseph Lorhan and her brothers, Jack and Allan. She graduated from Loretto Abbey, Guelph and was a cheerleader while at school. Joan's best accomplishments were her family. One of her grandchildren remarked "grandmom loved everyone", and we all loved her. Joan guided Jack diplomatically along the right path. She encouraged her children to try harder – a challenge she picked up from her dad who was disabled. Our mother often referenced her dad as her role model as she struggled with her own debilitating illness later in life. No one remembers her ever complaining. The family thanks Amica, Newmarket, for their care of Joan over the last few years. All the nurses and staff were so kind to Joan and we appreciated everything they did to make her comfortable. Visitation for Joan will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 7 - 9 p.m., at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, ON L4G6W8. Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church, 97 King Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 1A7. Private Interment Aurora Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation. Southlake's doctors, nurses and other staff took good care of mom. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Thompsonfh-Aurora.com for the McAteer family. You are in the arms of an angel now mom.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2020