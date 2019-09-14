Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN ROBINSON. View Sign Service Information Williams Funeral Home Ltd. 45 Elgin St. St. Thomas , ON N5R 3L9 (519)-631-0850 Obituary

ROBINSON, JOAN (nee CAMERON) Passed away peacefully, after a courageous but short battle with cancer, at Beattie Manor, Wardsville on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Robinson. Dearly loved mother of Dayle Bobier (Ron) and Dean Robinson (Linda). Adored grandmother of Kali Bobier and Breeanna and Brandon Robinson and great-grandmother of Memphis Roy Bobier. Dear sister of the late Kenneth Cameron (Marlene) and sister-in-law of Keith Robinson. Cherished aunt of Lori, Debbie, Darrin and Dori-Ann. Lovingly remembered by several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. Joan was born in Toronto on September 16, 1934, daughter of the late John and Gladys (Seymour) Cameron. She lived in the Toronto, Muskoka, London, Tillsonburg and the St. Thomas areas over the years. She worked as a licensed real estate agent in the Muskoka region and then owner and operated a local family business in the St. Thomas area for several years. She also enjoyed recreational curling in her early years. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will be held at Fingal Cemetery. Donations may be made to the in her memory. Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin Street, St. Thomas entrusted with arrangements.

