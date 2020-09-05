ROOT, Joan (nee CHARLESWORTH) Died peacefully, at the age of 94 on September 2, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living Residence in Thornhill, Ontario. Joan was the loving spouse of the late Bill Root Sr. and the devoted mother of Deborah Brown, Kimberlee Gill, Bill Root Jr. and Leslie Root. She also leaves her grandchildren Chris, Lindsay and Shannon Gill; Erin, Michael and Katie Root; Charlotte, Julia and Olivia Maher; as well as three great-grandchildren. Joan is survived by her sisters, Irene (Charlesworth) White and Dorothy (Charlesworth) Ubelacker. Our family would like to express our sincere appreciation to the staff at Sunrise of Thornhill and to Dr. Nevine Mahrous for the exemplary care and kindness that our mother received while living at Sunrise. Cremation has taken place. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to the Alzheimers Association of Canada. Due to COVID, there will be no public service. A celebration of Joan's life will take place when circumstances allow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store