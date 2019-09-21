Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN SHIRLEY BURNS. View Sign Obituary

BURNS, JOAN SHIRLEY Died peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. Joan was born on September 14, 1933, in Toronto, Ontario. She was preceded in death by her father, Sidney Burns; her mother, Helen Sinclair Burns; her siblings, Donald Burns and Patricia Sitko; and her nephew, Michael Sitko. Joan is survived by her loving brother, Paul Burns (Edie), twelve nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and nephews, and countless friends who loved her dearly. Joan lived a giving life from a heart that overflows and she will be missed immeasurably. Friends and family are warmly invited to join us for a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 78 Clifton Rd., Toronto, with reception to follow. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family celebration will occur at a later date. Special thanks to Bridgepoint Healthcare for their exceptional nursing care and compassion. Please honour Joan's life by being kind and celebrating your blessings in life. She would have loved that.

