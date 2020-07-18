1/1
Joan Shirley McALLISTER
McALLISTER, Joan Shirley 1936 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at the age of 83, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on July 13, 2020. She is survived by her children Janet (Brad), Laurie (Brian), Gary (Alison). Loving grandmother to Ryan (Marissa), Amy, Kristy (Dustin), Brittany (Bill), Kyle, Chad, Mitchell and Aidan and her four great-grandchildren, Maverick, Chloe, Hailey and Colton. She will be dearly missed by many loving friends and extended family. Donations to Diabetes Canada in memory of Joan McAllister would be appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 18, 2020.
