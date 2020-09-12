JOAN TAGGART

TAGGART, JOAN (nee HARCOMBE) September 13, 1926 - September 1, 2020 Peacefully, in her 94th year, our dear mum and nana passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Joan is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Taggart (Ozzie Samion) and Kate Taggart (Joe Lem), and was predeceased by her beloved son, Matthew (2009) and her four siblings. She leaves behind her dear grandchildren, Evan, Carleigh (Nicole) and Sasha (Joris); her great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Oliver, and many nieces and nephews in the U.K. Born in Portsmouth, England, to Samuel and Elsie Harcombe, she was the third of five children. Evacuated to Wales during WWII, she returned to London and trained as a nurse at St. Thomas' Hospital, as an RN and midwife. Moving to Toronto in 1956, she worked at St. Michael's Hospital for almost 40 years in the operating room. She met her husband, Terrence Taggart, there and they had three children together. Joan loved to learn and was an avid reader. She passed this and her love of music and the arts on to her children. She taught us to be compassionate and curious. She instilled in us a love for animals and kindness toward the less fortunate. When she possessed very little herself, she still gave what she could to those who had less. In retirement, Joan volunteered as a figure skating competition accountant and enrolled in university courses in Ancient Greek. In her nineties, she continued to enjoy current events, crossword puzzles, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, opera, ballet, Queen and her iPhone. As a tribute to Joan, donations will be gratefully accepted by the London or Toronto Humane Society or the Scott Mission in Toronto.



