TAYLOR, JOAN It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Joan Taylor, in her 89th year, on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Collingwood General & Marine Hospital, with family by her side. Joan was born and raised in Mimico, but spent 70-plus years in her Long Branch home with her sisters Barbara and Marjorie and all her beautiful collectibles from around the world. She was an avid sports fan never missing a chance to celebrate the Toronto teams. Joan worked at Great West Life her entire career after high school until her retirement in May 1991. She was a dedicated and trusted employee for 41 years. Cherished sister and best friend to Barbara who will miss her very much. Loving sister to brother Richard and sister-in-law Betty and cousins Pam, Melissa, Bob Herod and Bob Witherell. Predeceased by her sisters Norma, Marjorie, Eleanor, her brother George and her sister-in-law Lois and brothers-in-law John and Jim. "Auntie" Joan will be missed by her many nieces and nephews and all of their beautiful children that she so adored; and especially by her special friend Corinne. Joan was a talented cross-stitcher. She enjoyed her many travels including winters spent on St. Pete's beach, but her love was spending time at the Kahshe Lake cottage with her friends and family...her paradise. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705), on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. A service in the chapel will commence on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 1 pm. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to your favourite charity or the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 17, 2019