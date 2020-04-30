Joan Thelma LOVERY
LOVERY, Joan Thelma (nee WILLIAMS) 1923 - 2020 Passed away peacefully, at North York Seniors Home (Toronto), on April 29, 2020, at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Lovery (1993). Survived by her loving children: Penny D'Brass, Brian Lovery, Kay Lovery, Jonathan Lovery, Peter Lovery, Ray Lovery, Carlyle Lovery and Chris Lovery, and their respective spouses. Cherished by her 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Joan also leaves behind her sole surviving sister Patsy Thompson. Forever in Our Hearts.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 30, 2020.
