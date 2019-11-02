TROUP, JOAN (nee KOTSILIDIS) September 14, 1937 – October 25, 2019 Peacefully on October 25, 2019, in her 83rd year. Loving wife of Ron Troup for 62 years. Cherished mother of Brian (Neva) and Guy. Devoted grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister to Jimmy (Leona) and George (Anne). Visitation will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home (4164 Sheppard Ave. E.), on Tuesday, November 5th, from 1-2 p.m., with a Memorial Service in the Chapel at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019