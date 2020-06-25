JOAN TUNNEY

TUNNEY, JOAN It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother Joan Ellen Tunney (nee Law) on June 22, 2020. Joan was born March 24, 1925 in London, England. After completing school, she worked for the war effort building field radios for the British army. Joan met and married Canadian soldier Wilfred Frank Tunney after WWII (they were married for 66 years until his passing in 2012). Joan followed her husband to Markham, Ontario and had four children; Norm (Marie), Doug (Jenn), Frances (Murray) and Steve (Cheryl), twelve grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. Mum took great pleasure in her family, hosting many family get- togethers and celebrations. She was very active in her community as a Girl Guide leader, member and later president Cub and Scout mothers for 15 years and on the women's auxillary of the Markham Veterans association. Mum canvassed for many years for the Heart & Stroke Foundation, March of Dimes, Canadian Cancer Society and Markham Stouffville Hospital where she was a volunteer for over 20 years. She was also an avid knitter, making and donating many bonnets for premature babies at the hospital, as well as enjoying needlepoint, sewing and gardening. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Southlake Residential Care Village for the wonderful care they provided. Cremation has already taken place. Due to Covid-19, there will not be a service at this time. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in her name. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 25, 2020.