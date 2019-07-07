WALKER, Joan (nee DUNLOP) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a loving wife, mother and grandmother, on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Don. Loving mom of Glen and wife Sandra, Brian and wife Judy and Julie and husband Steve. Cherished grandma of Devin, Emma, Matthew, Laura, Alexander, Nicolas, Robert, Katherine, Jacob and Christian. Joan will be lovingly remembered by extended family and friends all of whom she loved dearly. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, donations may be made to the or St. James United Church in Etobicoke. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 7, 2019