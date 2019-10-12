Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN WALMSLEY CHALMERS. View Sign Service Information Marshall Funeral Home 10366 Yonge Street Richmond Hill , ON L4C 3B8 (905)-884-1062 Obituary

CHALMERS, JOAN WALMSLEY (nee BARTON) Passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 peacefully at her home with her family by her side. Beloved wife of John Walmsley. Predeceased by her husband Alexander Chalmers. Loving mom of Blair (Jo-Anne), Jennifer (John), Charlene (Robert), Bradley and Elise (Andrew). Dear grandmother of Christopher, Alexander, Daniel, Andrew, Nicholas, Anthony, Molly, Leanna, Lisa, Dylan, Adam, and her many great-grandchildren. Sister to Lois, Diane, Linda, Gordon, and the late Marilyn, and William (Bill). Lifelong friend of Lynn Johnson, and Pat Cassell. Friends may visit at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Sunday, October 20th, at 11 a.m. A celebration of her life will be held at 12 noon. The artist in Joan would like you to wear colourful clothing to the service. A light lunch to follow. In Joan's memory, a donation may be made to Parkinson Canada, 316-4211 Yonge Street, North York, ON.

