WAZONEK, JOAN Peacefully surrounded by the love of her family, at the Grey Bruce Health Services, on Saturday morning, July 20, 2019. Joan Marion Wazonek (nee Roe), of Owen Sound, at the age of 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Victor Wazonek. Loving mother of Kevin Wazonek, of Wasaga Beach, Michael Wazonek (Karen), of Shallow Lake, Vincent Wazonek, of Toronto and Daniel Wazonek (Sharon), of Whitby. Proud grandmother of Jennifer, Scott, Kealee, Evan, Ryan, Cydnee, Alex, Christine and Emily and great-grandmother of Oceana and Wynter. Predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Margaret Roe; her brother, Basil Roe; and her cousin, Donna Carroll. A Funeral Service for Joan Wazonek will be held in the Chapel of the BRIAN E. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 250 – 14th Street West, Owen Sound, Ontario N4K 3X8 (519-376-7492), on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Toronto. If so desired, the family would appreciate donations to the North York General Hospital for Volunteer Services as an expression of sympathy. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at

