YOUSSEF, JOAN Joan (Shaben) Youssef passed peacefully after a short battle with cancer on November 8, 2020 at Ian Anderson House in Oakville at the age of 83. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Awni (Joe) Youssef. She will be lovingly missed by her sisters Faye Hamdon and Mary (Tiny) Shaben, along with her brother Albert Shaben, sister-in-law Alma Shaben and step siblings Eileen, Bob, Sabrina and Lori. Forever remembered by all of her loving nieces and nephews in Toronto, Toledo, Edmonton, British Columbia, Florida, California and Texas. Joan brought a smile to everyone she met and lived her life sharing the wishes of good health, wealth and happiness. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a small service will be by private invitation. Donations to Ian Anderson House are requested, in lieu of flowers. www.ianandersonhouse.com