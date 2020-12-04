1/1
JoANN WHITLEY
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHITLEY, JoANN 1941 - 2020 Peacefully at the age of 79 years old, the family announces the passing of JoAnn Whitley on December 1, 2020 at Cedarbrook Retirement Residence. JoAnn was said to be loved by all who came in contact with her and always had a smile and conversation at the ready. She was a longtime employee of the Scarborough Board of Education. She will be dearly missed by her four sons David (Christine), Stephen (Christine), Peter, and Michael (Nancy) and seven grandchildren Angela, Daniela, Cameron, Daniel, Grace, Ben, and Owen. JoAnn (nee Cronin) was predeceased by her husband Tom of 60 years and her parents Joseph and Helen. She is survived by her siblings Pat (John), Brian (Liz); brother and sister-in-law Robert (Anne) Sid, Brigette, Helen. The family would like to thank Jaz and the dedicated staff of Cedarbrook for their tireless support. Private family services will be held at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Service
01:00 PM
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul O'Connor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved