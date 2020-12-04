WHITLEY, JoANN 1941 - 2020 Peacefully at the age of 79 years old, the family announces the passing of JoAnn Whitley on December 1, 2020 at Cedarbrook Retirement Residence. JoAnn was said to be loved by all who came in contact with her and always had a smile and conversation at the ready. She was a longtime employee of the Scarborough Board of Education. She will be dearly missed by her four sons David (Christine), Stephen (Christine), Peter, and Michael (Nancy) and seven grandchildren Angela, Daniela, Cameron, Daniel, Grace, Ben, and Owen. JoAnn (nee Cronin) was predeceased by her husband Tom of 60 years and her parents Joseph and Helen. She is survived by her siblings Pat (John), Brian (Liz); brother and sister-in-law Robert (Anne) Sid, Brigette, Helen. The family would like to thank Jaz and the dedicated staff of Cedarbrook for their tireless support. Private family services will be held at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto.



