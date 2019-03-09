MADDOX, JOANNA MARION (nee MURRAY) Born in Earltown, Nova Scotia, on January 14, 1920; passed away peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital on March 4, 2019 in her 100th year, to be with her beloved husband John "Jack" Lightfoot Maddox (passed in 2003) and her many friends and family lost through illness. Joanna was a Registered Nurse for 35 years and retired as the Director of Nursing at Kipling Acres – City of Toronto. She has enjoyed living at Widdicombe Place in Etobicoke for the past 20 years. Fond memories will be held by her son Ian, daughter Beverley (Murray Brown), grandchildren Caitlin Anne Lindensmith-Maddox, Kyle Brown (Kristen), Erin Brown-Wu (Yiu Man), Tyler Brown (Megan) and Todd Brown (Michelle), great-grandchildren Maddox Wu, Leah Brown and Carter Brown, nephew Eric Brown of England and niece Barbara Brown-Enman of Prince Edward Island. Predeceased by her sister Jean Elizabeth Brown (January 2016), a brother Robert and her niece Nancy Brown-Clark. As per Joanna's wishes, there will be a cremation and private interment. Condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019