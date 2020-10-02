TROTTER, JoAnne Beverly April 25, 1959 - September 28, 2020 JoAnne passed away on September 28, 2020, at the palliative care unit of Scarborough General Hospital. JoAnne was born in Toronto April 25, 1959, predeceased by her parents Eileen and Luther Trotter and was the youngest of her three siblings; Hazel Armagon (Stanley), Michael Trotter (Annette) and Trevor Trotter (Wendy). Loving Aunt to Kyle (Jennifer) and Amanda Armagon, Candice Trotter, and Kalilah, Curtis Trotter, Kyle Gurney and Shawn Gurney (Shannon). Much loved great-aunt to Grace, Samuel, Patrick and Wesley. Armed with a can-do spirit and always positive outlook, JoAnne enjoyed a very successful career in the Consumer Products industry. JoAnne started out with Seagram's in Toronto, then to Rickett Benckiser, Cadbury, McCain Foods and Home Trust. With these companies she worked in senior HR management positions. The responsibilities of those positions saw her relocate to New Jersey (USA), London (UK) back to Toronto, then to Flourenceville (NB), then back to Toronto. JoAnne will always be remembered for her thoughtfulness, love and caring. Those qualities allowed her to make friends easily. She will be greatly missed by her travel and theater buddies, who rallied around her, and whose genuine concern did not go unnoticed by her immediate family. The family would like to extend our gratitude to Dr. Abdulhusein and the nursing staff at the palliative unit, 6th floor Scarborough General Hospital. Viewing will be held at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, Monday, October 5th from 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held on Tuesday, October 6th at St. Paschal Baylon Church, 92 Steeles Ave. West, Thornhill at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in JoAnne's name to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Restrictions are currently in place for service. Please contact R.S. Kane Funeral Home for updated information.