BOBBIE, JOANNE (nee LITT) In Loving Memory Joanne passed away in her sleep, with Ron and Craig and Russell at her side, at the Haliburton Hospital palliative care ward on Sunday afternoon, June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Ron Bobbie for 52 years. Loving mother of Craig (Sophie) and Russell (Mellissa). Doting grandmother to Mia and Taylor and Titzianna. Dear sister of Joyce, Shirley, Arvella and Dorothy. Lovingly remembered by all her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Joanne's long and caring career as a registered nurse in Kitchener, London and Toronto earned her the affection and appreciation of her many patients and fellow nurses. Friends are invited to visit the family at the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., 127 Bobcaygeon Rd., PO Box 427, Minden K0M 2K0 on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. Reception following will be held at the Monk-Cray Family Centre at the funeral home. Private Family Interment at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto. Memorial Donations to the Peterborough Hospital Cancer Care Centre would be appreciated by the family, and can be arranged through the funeral home. gordonmonkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019