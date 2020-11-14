1/
JoAnne (Ellen) BUTTRESS
BUTTRESS, JoAnne (Ellen) Joanne (Ellen) Buttress (77) of Scarborough, Ontario, passed into her heavenly Father's arms on November 8, 2020, under the wonderful care of Sunnybrook's Palliative Care staff, with her loving husband James Albert Buttress by her side. Joanne was born August 17, 1943 in Toronto, Ontario. The daughter of the late Derwyn and Elizabeth Elsbury. She will be greatly missed by her two younger siblings, Lorna (James) Mackay, and James (Linda) Elsbury, her two daughters, Susan (Sandro) Testa, and Judy (Mark) Hurlburt, and her 6 grandchildren, Samantha and David Barley, Vincent and Alessandra Testa, and Jaimee and Anna Hurlburt. Joanne was swept away in a tsunami of love and prayers. Even though missing you will hurt we will always think of you with joy for the light and love you brought to our lives. A small private Family Service will be held and a Celebration of Joanne's life will be held at a future date when friends and family can gather once again. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Salvation Army or St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Scarborough would be appreciated.


Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
