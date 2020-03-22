Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neill Funeral Home - Stouffville
6324 Main St
STOUFFVILLE, ON L4A 1G9
(905) 642-2855
Service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Stouffville Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for JOANNE STEVENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANNE ELIZABETH STEVENSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOANNE ELIZABETH STEVENSON Obituary
STEVENSON, JOANNE ELIZABETH It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Joanne Elizabeth Stevenson, on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Buckingham Manor, Stouffville, ON. Dearly loved by children, Geraldine Rohlig (predeceased), Allen (Yvonne) Harper and Anne Emmerson (Jim). Cherished grandmother of Douglas Harper, Jody Emmerson, Lori Rohlig (Roland Orr), and great-grandmother of Wyatt Rohlig. Loved by her stepchildren, Cathy (Brian) Breen, Sandra (Steve) Wilson and Jeff (Peggy) Stevenson, 9 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Greatly missed by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and the whole Stevenson side of the family. We wish her love and peace. A Service and Interment at Stouffville Cemetery will take place on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at oneillfuneral.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -