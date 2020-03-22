|
STEVENSON, JOANNE ELIZABETH It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Joanne Elizabeth Stevenson, on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Buckingham Manor, Stouffville, ON. Dearly loved by children, Geraldine Rohlig (predeceased), Allen (Yvonne) Harper and Anne Emmerson (Jim). Cherished grandmother of Douglas Harper, Jody Emmerson, Lori Rohlig (Roland Orr), and great-grandmother of Wyatt Rohlig. Loved by her stepchildren, Cathy (Brian) Breen, Sandra (Steve) Wilson and Jeff (Peggy) Stevenson, 9 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Greatly missed by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and the whole Stevenson side of the family. We wish her love and peace. A Service and Interment at Stouffville Cemetery will take place on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at oneillfuneral.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 22, 2020