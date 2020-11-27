FRAWLEY, JOANNE Joanne Mary Ada Frawley, 78, passed away peacefully, on November 22, 2020, at Hillcrest Village, with her daughter by her side. She was a loving wife to D'Arcy Frawley (1986), and devoted mother to Diana (Vito), Darren, Ryan (Aries). Grandma to and beloved by D'Arcy, Sean, Nicholas, Emily, and Nathalie. Joanne was born on December 8, 1941 to Walter and Mildred (Kennedy) Lalonde in Toronto. Coming from a family with no siblings, she was honored to become a part of a much larger family after marrying D'Arcy. Joanne can be found in hundreds of pictures filled with fun and laughter with the Giffords, Mattachinis, Shiels, Rumballs, Frawleys, and with many friends and extended family that she held very dear to her heart. As well as being a bookkeeper for the Toronto Archdiocese for many years, Joanne took great pleasure in food, travel, shopping and entertaining. Around the holidays especially, Joanne was always full of pride and took extra care "in the details" of decorating her home and setting an impeccable table of food and desserts for family and friends (yes, always going way overboard on the vegetables!). Thank you mom for everything you taught us…."ya done good kid!".



