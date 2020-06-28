OWENS, JOANNE MARGARET Passed away peacefully, with the love of her family in her heart on June 25, 2020. Joanne, devoted partner of the late Donald (2014). Beloved mother of Mike, Butch (William), Sue, Tim, Penny (2003), Hugh, and Anne. Proud grandmother to 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Cherished sister of Sherry and Donnie. Longtime former member of the Legion and Ladies Auxiliary. A private family service was held and interment was held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens where Joanne was reunited with Donald. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 28, 2020.