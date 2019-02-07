BRENNAN, JOANNE MARIE Passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019. Married 51 years to Chris, survived by her daughter Lisa, grandchildren Sarah and Julian. Visitation at Dixon Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St., Markham, ON, from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019. Funeral Mass Saturday, February 9th, at noon at St. Patrick's Church, Hwy. 7, Markham. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Canada. See www.DixonGarland.com
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 7, 2019