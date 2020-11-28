1/
JOANNE MARIE CHEPYHA
CHEPYHA, JOANNE MARIE (nee GEDZ) It is with great sadness that the family of Joanne (Ivanka) announces that she passed away suddenly in Hospital on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in her 58th year. She was a loving Mother to Daniel Chepyha. She will be sadly missed by her Mother Helen Gedz and her Father Michael who predeceased her. Dear sister to Michael (Deborah), Aunt to Alexandra (Michael) and Christian and Great-Aunt to Lily, Violet and Rose. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private Funeral Service will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre. In lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes to may donate to their favorite charity.


Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2020.
