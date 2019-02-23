Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOANNE MARY GROLLER. View Sign

GROLLER, JOANNE MARY (nee McALEER) November 10, 1953 - February 16, 2019 Passed away cherishing and always fighting for life after a courageous battle with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Beloved wife to Joe and loving mother to James. Joanne will be sadly missed by her sister Marlene and brothers Lorne and Dan, their spouses and especially by the many nieces and nephews that were touched by her heart. While she had many occupations throughout her life, Joanne dedicated herself to be a wife, mother and especially a good, supportive person that took such pleasure in doing special things and making others feel good. Joanne always made time to share in the joy, to "make memories", exclaiming "Oh my Stars!" as she brought so much happiness to so many people. Everything that made her the brilliant wife, mother and friend will live on in our hearts. The family would like to thank the wonderful Doctors, Nurses, medical support people that worked with her on this journey. Cremation has taken place, and there will be no service, but please celebrate who she was and how she lived through your thoughts and memories. Donations to the Margaret Bahen Hospice will be remembered with appreciation by the family. Online condolences may be made at

