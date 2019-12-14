SIMPSON, JOANNE MAUREEN (nee PARRY) On December 12, 2019, our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother Joanne peacefully passed away at the age of 75. Cherished wife of Brian for 52 years, beloved mother of Danielle (Ian) and Suzanne (Scott), adored grandmother of Abby and Dale. Joanne will be dearly missed by her sister, Diane (Rick), niece, Tara, nephews, Darrin and Ryan and her cousins, Mark, Maureen, Lisa, and Alan. Joanne was loving, warm, and welcoming. She loved her family, adored her grandchildren beyond measure, and actively sought to be a positive force in her community. Her quiet but formidable strength enriched the lives of those around her and will never be forgotten. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block East of Kerr Street), from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at Maple Grove United Church, 346 Maple Grove Drive, Oakville at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Joanne's memory to Wellspring, Kerr Street Ministries or Maple Grove United Church would be welcomed. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019