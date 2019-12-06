Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne MAZZOLENI. View Sign Obituary

MAZZOLENI, Joanne (nee EDITH JOANNE IVEY) "…when I make curtsy, bid me farewell" Joanne Mazzoleni (née Edith Joanne Ivey) passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of November 20, 2019, surrounded by her adoring family. She was predeceased by her husband, Ettore Mazzoleni, her daughters, Andrea (Brian) and Clare (Heinar). She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Gina (Bob), her five grandchildren: Erika (Mark), Christiaan (Elena), Erinn (Peter), Steven and Kyle, and her six great-grandchildren: Lara, Nathan, Matteus, Felix, Grayson and Clare. Joanne's magnanimous fervour for life was unparalleled. She embraced every day with zeal and passion. With her pragmatic outlook on life, Joanne was unequivocally frank, smart and funny, while her analytical thinking and wise counsel enriched us all. She leaves behind a deeply embedded footprint in the arts; she sang mezzo roles with the Canadian Opera Company for over ten years, she performed at The Grand Theatre in London, she was a portrait painter, a visual artist, and a published author. To add to her creativity repertoire, she turned to designing and renovating homes following the sudden passing of her husband. Joanne, together with her brother, Peter Ivey, bought, designed and renovated two rural mills, founding the Benmiller Inn. Philanthropy was an important part of Joanne's life, participating in many charitable activities and serving as a Director for the Charles H. Ivey Foundation, named after her father. Having been a world traveller, Joanne would later split her time between her treasured homes in Toronto and Benmiller. She cherished her family and friends, and unfailingly welcomed them with open arms and open doors. Joanne was strikingly elegant and always filled every room with her presence. We are so grateful to have had her in our lives. She will be forever loved and forever missed. A Celebration of Life will be held in Joanne's honour at the ROYAL CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC, 73 Bloor Street West, on Tuesday, January 21st at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Royal Conservatory of Music would be greatly appreciated.

MAZZOLENI, Joanne (nee EDITH JOANNE IVEY) "…when I make curtsy, bid me farewell" Joanne Mazzoleni (née Edith Joanne Ivey) passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of November 20, 2019, surrounded by her adoring family. She was predeceased by her husband, Ettore Mazzoleni, her daughters, Andrea (Brian) and Clare (Heinar). She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Gina (Bob), her five grandchildren: Erika (Mark), Christiaan (Elena), Erinn (Peter), Steven and Kyle, and her six great-grandchildren: Lara, Nathan, Matteus, Felix, Grayson and Clare. Joanne's magnanimous fervour for life was unparalleled. She embraced every day with zeal and passion. With her pragmatic outlook on life, Joanne was unequivocally frank, smart and funny, while her analytical thinking and wise counsel enriched us all. She leaves behind a deeply embedded footprint in the arts; she sang mezzo roles with the Canadian Opera Company for over ten years, she performed at The Grand Theatre in London, she was a portrait painter, a visual artist, and a published author. To add to her creativity repertoire, she turned to designing and renovating homes following the sudden passing of her husband. Joanne, together with her brother, Peter Ivey, bought, designed and renovated two rural mills, founding the Benmiller Inn. Philanthropy was an important part of Joanne's life, participating in many charitable activities and serving as a Director for the Charles H. Ivey Foundation, named after her father. Having been a world traveller, Joanne would later split her time between her treasured homes in Toronto and Benmiller. She cherished her family and friends, and unfailingly welcomed them with open arms and open doors. Joanne was strikingly elegant and always filled every room with her presence. We are so grateful to have had her in our lives. She will be forever loved and forever missed. A Celebration of Life will be held in Joanne's honour at the ROYAL CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC, 73 Bloor Street West, on Tuesday, January 21st at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Royal Conservatory of Music would be greatly appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close