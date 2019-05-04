McCULLOUGH, JOANNE (nee BRETT) Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 81 years of age. Loving mom of Jennifer (Shawn) McBrearty. Proud grandma of Jake. Sister of June (Ted). Dear aunt of Cynthia, Terri, Cathy and Carolyn. Friends will be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803), for visitation on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment St. Paul's Cemetery, Coulson's Hill, Bradford. In Joanne's memory, donations may be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019