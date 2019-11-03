COLVILLE, Joanne Patricia "Pat" Joanne Patricia "Pat" Colville passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Michael Garron Hospital. Pat will be sadly missed by everyone and leaves behind her loving family Suzanne, Sally, Jim, Abby and Lilia. Pat has lived a full and spirited life and always had a lot of good friends. Friends and family may call at the Trull Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, 1111 Danforth Ave. (just west of Greenwood Ave.), Toronto, 416-465-4661, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday at 11 a.m. A reception will immediately follow the service at the Funeral Home. Committal Service to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 3, 2019