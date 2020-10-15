LAWLOR, JOANNE PATRICIA Passed away unexpectedly at St. Mary's Hospital on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in her 63rd year. Joanne will be forever remembered by her husband Chris Tierney. Sister of Janice, Carolyn, Sandra and Kelley. Aunt to Taylor, Quinn, Olivia, Lauren and Paisley Joanne is now reunited with her parents Ralph and Barbara Lawlor, who predeceased her. She will be missed by her many Stonecroft community friends and most importantly by her 'Group of Eight' and longtime friends Janice and Wendy. Joanne found friends wherever she found someone to talk to. She corresponded with them all her life. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Joanne's life will take place at a later time. Donations in Joanne's memory can be made to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation, Kitchener and personal condolences can be posted at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg.