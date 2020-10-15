1/
JOANNE PATRICIA LAWLOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAWLOR, JOANNE PATRICIA Passed away unexpectedly at St. Mary's Hospital on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in her 63rd year. Joanne will be forever remembered by her husband Chris Tierney. Sister of Janice, Carolyn, Sandra and Kelley. Aunt to Taylor, Quinn, Olivia, Lauren and Paisley Joanne is now reunited with her parents Ralph and Barbara Lawlor, who predeceased her. She will be missed by her many Stonecroft community friends and most importantly by her 'Group of Eight' and longtime friends Janice and Wendy. Joanne found friends wherever she found someone to talk to. She corresponded with them all her life. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Joanne's life will take place at a later time. Donations in Joanne's memory can be made to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation, Kitchener and personal condolences can be posted at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home Ltd.
291 Huron Street
New Hamburg, ON N0B 2G0
(519) 662-1661
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mark Jutzi Funeral Home Ltd. New Hamburg Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved