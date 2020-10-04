JOANNE SANAJKO

SANAJKO, JOANNE Our beloved Joanne passed peacefully, on September 30, 2020, at the young age of 59. She will be forever missed by her loving husband, Bill, and their many canine companions. Cherished deeply by her children, Michael (Morgan), and Wendy. Loved dearly by her brother Peter (Ruth). Proud aunt to Timothy (Renee), Robert, and Paul, great-aunt to Arthur Joseph. As always, her dearest friend Dalia was by her side. Joanne was predeceased by her loving parents Diane and Aldo. She will be held closely in the hearts of her family, relatives, and many friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Vescio Funeral Home Maple Chapel (211 McNaughton Rd. E., 905-303-0770). Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life for Joanne will take place at a later date. For more information please contact: sanajko184@gmail.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Golden Rescue (https://www.goldenrescue.ca/
), on Joanne's behalf. Online condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com