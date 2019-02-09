De MIRANDA, JOAQUIM (JACK) TORRES April 3, 1933 - February 6, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Jack was a devoted husband to Silvina for over 60 years. He was a loving father to Joe (Vicky) and Miranda (Jaime), father-in-law to Mary. Cherished grandpa to Stephen, Melanie, Christopher, Stefani and Kassandra and a beloved great-grandpa to Sofia, Nicholas and Benjamin. Visitation to take place at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax (905-428-8488), on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral mass to take place on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Church at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Christ the King Cemetery. Jack was a proud and hardworking man whose devotion and love for his family were the focus of his life. Whether in Portugal or in Canada you would often find Jack at the nearest cafe enjoying his afternoon espresso or riding his bike in the neighbourhood. We will miss him dearly but know he will always be watching over us. Rest in Peace. We love you.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019