Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAQUIM TORRES (JACK) De MIRANDA. View Sign

De MIRANDA, JOAQUIM (JACK) TORRES April 3, 1933 - February 6, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Jack was a devoted husband to Silvina for over 60 years. He was a loving father to Joe (Vicky) and Miranda (Jaime), father-in-law to Mary. Cherished grandpa to Stephen, Melanie, Christopher, Stefani and Kassandra and a beloved great-grandpa to Sofia, Nicholas and Benjamin. Visitation to take place at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax (905-428-8488), on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral mass to take place on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Church at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Christ the King Cemetery. Jack was a proud and hardworking man whose devotion and love for his family were the focus of his life. Whether in Portugal or in Canada you would often find Jack at the nearest cafe enjoying his afternoon espresso or riding his bike in the neighbourhood. We will miss him dearly but know he will always be watching over us. Rest in Peace. We love you.

De MIRANDA, JOAQUIM (JACK) TORRES April 3, 1933 - February 6, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Jack was a devoted husband to Silvina for over 60 years. He was a loving father to Joe (Vicky) and Miranda (Jaime), father-in-law to Mary. Cherished grandpa to Stephen, Melanie, Christopher, Stefani and Kassandra and a beloved great-grandpa to Sofia, Nicholas and Benjamin. Visitation to take place at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax (905-428-8488), on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral mass to take place on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Church at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Christ the King Cemetery. Jack was a proud and hardworking man whose devotion and love for his family were the focus of his life. Whether in Portugal or in Canada you would often find Jack at the nearest cafe enjoying his afternoon espresso or riding his bike in the neighbourhood. We will miss him dearly but know he will always be watching over us. Rest in Peace. We love you. Funeral Home MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX

28 OLD KINGSTON RD

Ajax , ON L1T 2Z7

(905) 428-8488 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close