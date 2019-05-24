Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOCELINE M.C. BEAUDRY. View Sign Obituary

BEAUDRY, JOCELINE M.C. June 26, 1953 - April 27, 2019 It is with heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved Joceline Beaudry. A woman who lived life to the fullest. Joceline is survived by her loving husband Yarko Boytchuk; his children Kayla, James; her grandchildren Brayden and Colton, who were the light of her life. Also left to mourn are her brothers and sisters, Fern, Denise, Norman, Edmond, Doris, Carole, their spouses and her many nieces and nephews who held her in high esteem. Private interment.

BEAUDRY, JOCELINE M.C. June 26, 1953 - April 27, 2019 It is with heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved Joceline Beaudry. A woman who lived life to the fullest. Joceline is survived by her loving husband Yarko Boytchuk; his children Kayla, James; her grandchildren Brayden and Colton, who were the light of her life. Also left to mourn are her brothers and sisters, Fern, Denise, Norman, Edmond, Doris, Carole, their spouses and her many nieces and nephews who held her in high esteem. Private interment. Published in the Toronto Star from May 24 to May 25, 2019

